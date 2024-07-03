Zecheng Dou betting profile: John Deere Classic
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 46th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Dou has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Dou last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Dou's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|7/12/2018
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Dou's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.4%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.31%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.