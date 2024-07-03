PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 46th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Dou at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Dou has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Dou last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Dou's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-73+2
    7/12/2018MC73-72+3

    Dou's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Zecheng Dou has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298313.2
    Greens in Regulation %-68.4%67.59%
    Putts Per Round-29.1329
    Par Breakers-24.31%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's best finishes

    • Dou is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5068-71-71-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4665-72-69-72-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

