Stewart Cink betting profile: John Deere Classic
BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN - MAY 26: Stewart Cink of the United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort on May 26, 2024 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Stewart Cink finished 63rd in the John Deere Classic in 2019, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Cink finished 63rd (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2019).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Cink's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|63
|68-66-73-72
|-5
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Cink is averaging -1.835 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -1.610 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.7
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.95%
|56.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.81
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.73%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.03%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the .
