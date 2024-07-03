Stewart Cink betting profile: John Deere Classic

Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five starts.

Cink is averaging -1.835 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.