Stewart Cink betting profile: John Deere Classic

BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN - MAY 26: Stewart Cink of the United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort on May 26, 2024 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    Stewart Cink finished 63rd in the John Deere Classic in 2019, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .

    Latest odds for Cink at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Cink finished 63rd (with a score of 5-under) in his only appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2019).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/20196368-66-73-72-5

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stewart Cink has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cink is averaging -1.835 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -1.610 in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.7298.4
    Greens in Regulation %-67.95%56.25%
    Putts Per Round-29.8130.8
    Par Breakers-20.73%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.03%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.610

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--

