Pierceson Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.879. In that tournament, he finished 63rd.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 4.156 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 10th in the field at 2.969. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.