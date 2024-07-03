Pierceson Coody betting profile: John Deere Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Pierceson Coody of the United States reacts to his putt on the sixth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody will appear July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 63rd in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 5-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Coody is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Coody has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of 1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 1.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 14th, while his 55.3% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 157th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.419. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.06%.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.4
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.06%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.74%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.61%
|14.20%
Coody's best finishes
- Although Coody hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Coody has compiled 169 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 3.879. In that tournament, he finished 63rd.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 4.156 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 10th in the field at 2.969. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.103, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.042
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.419
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.414
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.510
|1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.364
|1.395
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
