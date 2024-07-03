Chez Reavie betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 36th in the field at 1.464. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 4.951. In that event, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.