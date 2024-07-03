PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course July 4-7, Chez Reavie will try to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2023, he shot 10-under and finished 35th at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Reavie has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Reavie finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Reavie's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233569-68-68-69-10
    6/30/2022MC71-71E
    7/8/20211864-67-69-71-13
    7/12/2018MC73-68-1

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie has an average of -2.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 (163rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.318, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages 29.45 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164284.9284.7
    Greens in Regulation %5866.52%69.05%
    Putts Per Round14229.4530.2
    Par Breakers7824.42%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14216.81%17.06%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie, who has played 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 43.8%.
    • Currently, Reavie ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings with 119 points.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 36th in the field at 1.464. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 4.951. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.536-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3181.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.299-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.526-2.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.445-2.047

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

