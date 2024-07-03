Chez Reavie betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
When he takes the course July 4-7, Chez Reavie will try to build upon his last performance in the John Deere Classic. In 2023, he shot 10-under and finished 35th at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Reavie has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Reavie finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/8/2021
|18
|64-67-69-71
|-13
|7/12/2018
|MC
|73-68
|-1
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five events, Reavie has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie has an average of -2.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.536 (163rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.9 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.318, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.52%.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 157th this season, while he averages 29.45 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|284.9
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.52%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.42%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.81%
|17.06%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie, who has played 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 43.8%.
- Currently, Reavie ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings with 119 points.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 36th in the field at 1.464. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Reavie produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 4.951. In that event, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.536
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.318
|1.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.299
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.526
|-2.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.445
|-2.047
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the .
