Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

Zach Johnson has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Johnson is averaging 2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.