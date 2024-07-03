Zach Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 63rd-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Johnson's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 11-under, over his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 35th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Johnson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|6/30/2022
|60
|69-69-67-74
|-5
|7/8/2021
|34
|68-68-67-71
|-10
|7/11/2019
|37
|72-67-69-66
|-10
|7/12/2018
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
Johnson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Zach Johnson has averaged 286.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 2.417 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 1.430 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150, which ranks 124th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.8 yards) ranks 166th, and his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.041. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.30%.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|283.8
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.30%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.89%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.85%
|14.81%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson has played 12 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
- With 143 points, Johnson currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Johnson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 1.948.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.150
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.041
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.062
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.428
|2.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|1.430
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.