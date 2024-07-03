Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Zac Blair tries for a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Blair has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Blair's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/12/2018
|MC
|67-75
|E
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 34th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Blair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 283.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Blair is averaging 0.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.405 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (277.6 yards) ranks 171st, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 126th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.184. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.30%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|277.6
|283.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|62.30%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.68%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.53%
|16.32%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
- Currently, Blair has 221 points, ranking him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that event.
- Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.934), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.405
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.184
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.232
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.004
|1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.361
|0.526
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the .
