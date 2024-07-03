Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that event.

Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.934), which ranked 10th in the field.