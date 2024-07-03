PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Zac Blair of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair tries for a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Blair at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Blair has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Blair's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-71-3
    7/12/2018MC67-75E

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Blair has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Blair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 283.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 1.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Blair is averaging 0.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.405 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (277.6 yards) ranks 171st, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 126th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.184. Additionally, he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.30%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th. He has broken par 23.68% of the time (102nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171277.6283.5
    Greens in Regulation %15262.30%61.46%
    Putts Per Round8628.9028.8
    Par Breakers10223.68%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.53%16.32%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
    • Currently, Blair has 221 points, ranking him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.934), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.405-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.184-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2320.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0041.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3610.526

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

