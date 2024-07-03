William Furr betting profile: John Deere Classic
William Furr enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Furr is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Furr has an average of -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.9
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.29%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.82
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.27%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has played 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.493
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the .
