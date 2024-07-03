PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

William Furr betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    William Furr enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Furr at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Furr is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Furr finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Furr has an average of -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Furr is averaging -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.9311.2
    Greens in Regulation %-63.29%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-28.8229.9
    Par Breakers-22.22%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.27%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has played 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.493

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the .

