William Furr betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Furr finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Furr has an average of -2.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.