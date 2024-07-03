Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Will Gordon looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Gordon's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Gordon missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|7/8/2021
|28
|68-68-68-69
|-11
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gordon has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gordon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 67th.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
- Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|10.65%
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
- Last season Gordon's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With 440 points last season, Gordon finished 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|-0.431
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.