Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Gordon has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Gordon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 67th.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.

Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gordon has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.