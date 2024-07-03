PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Gordon betting profile: John Deere Classic

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Will Gordon of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Gordon's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Gordon missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Gordon's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC77-71+6
    7/8/20212868-68-68-69-11

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gordon has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Gordon hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 67th.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Will Gordon has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21311.4312.2
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%48.15%
    Putts Per Round17529.6430.9
    Par Breakers4523.27%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%10.65%

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
    • Last season Gordon's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished 15th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With 440 points last season, Gordon finished 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.358-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1541.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.416-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.169-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.073-0.431

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the .

