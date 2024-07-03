Wesley Bryan betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Bryan has an average finish of third, and an average score of 16-under.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Bryan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|6/30/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|7/12/2018
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Bryan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bryan has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan has an average of -2.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -2.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.3
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.28%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.77%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.05%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.584
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.