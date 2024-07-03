Wesley Bryan betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Bryan has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bryan has an average of -2.340 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.