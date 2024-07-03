Vince Whaley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He has made five cuts over his last five tournaments.

Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.

Whaley has an average of 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.