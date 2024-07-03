Vince Whaley betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Whaley has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In 2023, Whaley failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Whaley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/30/2022
|43
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|7/8/2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made five cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley has an average of 2.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.113 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.484 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 58th, while his 51.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.358.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|301.9
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|62.72%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.58
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.29%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|16.23%
|11.94%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Whaley, who has 116 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.182 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.712 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.484
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.358
|-2.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.157
|2.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.149
|2.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.536
|2.113
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the .
