Tyson Alexander betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyson Alexander struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Alexander has played the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Alexander's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
Alexander's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Alexander has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 10-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging 2.435 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -3.47 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.504, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.361.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 23.21% of the time (113th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|300.7
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|61.98%
|57.87%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.58
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.21%
|21.3%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.54%
|18.06%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Alexander has accumulated 121 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547). That ranked third in the field.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.504
|-2.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.361
|-3.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.101
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.532
|2.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.231
|-3.47
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.