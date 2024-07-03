Tyson Alexander betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Alexander has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 10-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Alexander is averaging 2.435 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.