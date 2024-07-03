PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyson Alexander struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Alexander has played the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Alexander's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-70-3

    Alexander's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Alexander has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Alexander has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 10-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging 2.435 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -3.47 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.504, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 72nd, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.361.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 23.21% of the time (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72300.7300.4
    Greens in Regulation %15561.98%57.87%
    Putts Per Round4528.5828.5
    Par Breakers11323.21%21.3%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.54%18.06%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Alexander has accumulated 121 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.258 mark ranked in the field.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547). That ranked third in the field.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.504-2.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.361-3.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.101-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5322.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.231-3.47

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.