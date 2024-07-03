PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He placed 61st at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Duncan's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In 2023, Duncan finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Duncan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236170-66-73-69-6
    6/30/2022W/D73+2
    7/8/2021MC75-66-1
    7/11/20192669-69-71-63-12
    7/12/20181266-72-63-68-15

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.380.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (154th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.4295.7
    Greens in Regulation %6266.25%64.24%
    Putts Per Round15429.5829.7
    Par Breakers16120.42%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.89%14.24%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Duncan sits 167th in the FedExCup standings with 105 points.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.799. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.342 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 30th in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2460.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.380-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0110.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.331-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4540.564

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

