Tyler Duncan betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.799. In that event, he finished 24th.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.342 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 30th in the field (he finished 24th in that event).