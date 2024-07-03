Tyler Duncan betting profile: John Deere Classic
Tyler Duncan seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He placed 61st at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Duncan's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In 2023, Duncan finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|73
|+2
|7/8/2021
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|7/11/2019
|26
|69-69-71-63
|-12
|7/12/2018
|12
|66-72-63-68
|-15
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Duncan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging 0.564 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 153rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.380.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.4
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.25%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.58
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.42%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.89%
|14.24%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Duncan sits 167th in the FedExCup standings with 105 points.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.799. In that event, he finished 24th.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 1.342 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.376, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 30th in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.380
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.011
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.331
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.454
|0.564
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the .
