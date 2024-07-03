PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Troy Merritt of the United States walks off the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 17th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Merritt has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Merritt last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 17th with a score of 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Merritt's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20231769-67-69-65-14
    7/8/2021MC74-70+2
    7/11/2019MC73-70+1
    7/12/20184372-67-68-67-10

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Merritt has an average of 2.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 3.546 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 147th, and his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.169, while he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.39%.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 49th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147290.8295.2
    Greens in Regulation %9665.39%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4928.6028.5
    Par Breakers5725.12%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.93%13.58%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • As of now, Merritt has accumulated 210 points, which ranks him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.076 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.134-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1691.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1800.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0392.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1763.546

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

