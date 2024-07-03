Troy Merritt betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 29: Troy Merritt of the United States walks off the ninth tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 17th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Merritt has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Merritt last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 17th with a score of 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|7/11/2019
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|7/12/2018
|43
|72-67-68-67
|-10
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt has an average of 2.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 3.546 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.134, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 147th, and his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt ranks 70th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.169, while he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.39%.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranks 49th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|290.8
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.39%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.12%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.93%
|13.58%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Merritt has accumulated 210 points, which ranks him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.076 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.134
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|1.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.180
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.039
|2.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|3.546
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the .
