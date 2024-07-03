Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Crowe is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.