PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Crowe's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 1.591 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Crowe .

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.9302.6
    Greens in Regulation %-61.65%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-28.1028.5
    Par Breakers-26.34%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.28%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crowe's best finishes

    • Crowe has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.591

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Crowe's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-67-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-69-74-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-71-70-73-15
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D79+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1169-68-67-70-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3271-63-71-70-914
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2766-68-67-74-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.