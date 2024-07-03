Trace Crowe betting profile: John Deere Classic
Trace Crowe enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 1.591 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.65%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.10
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.34%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.28%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.591
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the .
