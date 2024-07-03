Tom Whitney betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Whitney struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Whitney's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whitney finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Whitney finished 66th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Whitney has an average of -3.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -4.270 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.025.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, and his 30.00 putts-per-round average ranks 167th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|295.7
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.11%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.00
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|123
|22.81%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.98%
|20.83%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has played 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Whitney has 82 points, placing him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.929 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.134, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.277
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.025
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.612
|-1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.613
|-3.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.923
|-4.270
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.