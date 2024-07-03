Sungjae Im betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: Sungjae Im of Korea plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a third-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Im's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Im last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2021, finishing 47th with a score of 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Im's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|47
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|7/11/2019
|26
|68-67-67-70
|-12
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Im is averaging 3.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a -0.035 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|294.8
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.74%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.47
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.44%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.54%
|12.85%
Im's best finishes
- Im has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Im, who has 1500 points, currently ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that tournament, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.385
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.035
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.192
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.017
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.559
|3.737
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.