Sungjae Im betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that tournament, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.