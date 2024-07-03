Anders Albertson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Albertson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Albertson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.

Off the tee, Anders Albertson has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting.