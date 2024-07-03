Anders Albertson betting profile: John Deere Classic
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he placed 79th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2019.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Albertson finished 79th (with a score of 1-under) in his only appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2019).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Albertson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|79
|72-66-74
|-1
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Albertson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Anders Albertson has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Albertson is averaging -3.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.40%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.66%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|11.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson played nine tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times (44.4%).
- Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 1-under and finished 63rd.
- Albertson collected 34 points last season, placing 222nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.051
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the .
