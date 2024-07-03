Sepp Straka betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849), which ranked eighth in the field.