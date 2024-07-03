PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 21-under on the par-71 course at TPC Deere Run in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Straka at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Straka has played the John Deere Classic three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
    • Straka won the John Deere Classic in 2023, with a score of 21-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Straka's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023173-63-65-62-21
    7/8/2021MC70-73+1
    7/11/20192670-67-64-71-12

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five twice.
    • Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Straka has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 3.332 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 137th, and his 77.8% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a 0.376 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 21.91% of the time (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137292.6295.7
    Greens in Regulation %3867.71%67.59%
    Putts Per Round11329.1129.4
    Par Breakers13921.91%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance5314.05%13.58%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Straka has accumulated 1410 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3331.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3763.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.226-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.010-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4933.332

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

