Sepp Straka betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 21-under on the par-71 course at TPC Deere Run in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Straka has played the John Deere Classic three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been 14th.
- Straka won the John Deere Classic in 2023, with a score of 21-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|7/11/2019
|26
|70-67-64-71
|-12
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five twice.
- Straka has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
- Straka has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 3.332 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 137th, and his 77.8% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a 0.376 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka's 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 21.91% of the time (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|292.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|67.71%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|139
|21.91%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.05%
|13.58%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Straka has accumulated 1410 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 2.690.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.704 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.849), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fifth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.333
|1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.376
|3.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.226
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.010
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.493
|3.332
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the .
