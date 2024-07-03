Sean O'Hair betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Sean O'Hair of the United States lines up his putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the RBC Canadian Open, Sean O'Hair concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 aiming for an improved score.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, O'Hair has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 44th.
- O'Hair missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
O'Hair's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|6/30/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/8/2021
|11
|69-68-65-68
|-14
|7/12/2018
|MC
|72-73
|+3
O'Hair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 42nd.
- Over his last five events, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 47-under in his last five events.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has an average of 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|52.43%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|14.24%
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair took part in 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season O'Hair's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 18th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- O'Hair collected 185 points last season, ranking 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|-2.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|3.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|0.941
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.