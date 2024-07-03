PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Sean O'Hair of the United States lines up his putt on the third green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the RBC Canadian Open, Sean O'Hair concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, O'Hair has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 44th.
    • O'Hair missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    O'Hair's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC74-75+7
    6/30/2022MC70-71-1
    7/8/20211169-68-65-68-14
    7/12/2018MC72-73+3

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, O'Hair has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Over his last five events, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 47-under in his last five events.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has an average of 3.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3297.0
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%52.43%
    Putts Per Round6428.7530.4
    Par Breakers9921.79%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%14.24%

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair took part in 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season O'Hair's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 18th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • O'Hair collected 185 points last season, ranking 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.031-1.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.193-2.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.0430.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1393.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.4050.941

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
