54M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Seamus Power of Ireland putts on the 18th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power shot 15-under and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Power at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Power's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Power finished 13th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Power's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20231366-69-70-64-15
    7/8/2021868-67-68-66-15
    7/11/20196169-65-75-69-6
    7/12/20181668-68-65-69-14

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 1.309 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.180, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
    • On the greens, Power's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4300.7
    Greens in Regulation %9865.30%63.89%
    Putts Per Round8028.8829.2
    Par Breakers16620.18%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5214.04%15.63%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • As of now, Power has accumulated 604 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929.
    • Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.153-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1801.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.059-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2240.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1391.309

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
