Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Seamus Power of Ireland putts on the 18th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Seamus Power shot 15-under and finished 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Power's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Power finished 13th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Power's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|7/8/2021
|8
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|7/11/2019
|61
|69-65-75-69
|-6
|7/12/2018
|16
|68-68-65-69
|-14
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 1.309 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.180, while he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
- On the greens, Power's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.30%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.18%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|14.04%
|15.63%
Power's best finishes
- Power is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- As of now, Power has accumulated 604 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929.
- Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking third in the field at 6.869. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.900, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.153
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.180
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.059
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.139
|1.309
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.