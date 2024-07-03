Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting.