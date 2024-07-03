PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scott Piercy betting profile: John Deere Classic

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 27: Scott Piercy waves to the crowd after making a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Scott Piercy carded a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 John Deere Classic trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Piercy has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Piercy missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Piercy's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023W/D76E
    6/30/2022MC76-69+3
    7/8/20216970-67-72-75E
    7/12/2018MC70-72E

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Piercy has an average finish of 45th.
    • Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Scott Piercy has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging -2.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 2.220 in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-284.0291.5
    Greens in Regulation %-69.14%75.62%
    Putts Per Round-29.0629.7
    Par Breakers-25.93%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.12%11.42%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.220

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicW/D76E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenW/D80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

