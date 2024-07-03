Scott Piercy betting profile: John Deere Classic
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 27: Scott Piercy waves to the crowd after making a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Scott Piercy carded a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 John Deere Classic trying for better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Piercy has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of even-par.
- Piercy missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Piercy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|W/D
|76
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|7/8/2021
|69
|70-67-72-75
|E
|7/12/2018
|MC
|70-72
|E
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Piercy has an average finish of 45th.
- Piercy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Scott Piercy has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging -2.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 2.220 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.0
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.14%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.06
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.93%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.12%
|11.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.220
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|76
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the .
