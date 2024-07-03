Scott Gutschewski betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Scott Gutschewski of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski looks to fair better in the 2024 John Deere Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Gutschewski missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2022.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Gutschewski's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Gutschewski's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has an average of -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gutschewski has an average of -4.493 in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.3
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.62%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.23%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.51%
|20.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski has participated in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.493
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the .
