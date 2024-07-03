Scott Gutschewski betting profile: John Deere Classic

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Gutschewski has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Scott Gutschewski has averaged 299.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gutschewski has an average of -2.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.