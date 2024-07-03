Samuel Stevens betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.512 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.