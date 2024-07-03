Samuel Stevens betting profile: John Deere Classic
Samuel Stevens will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his last tournament he finished 10th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 14-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Stevens has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 2.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Stevens is averaging 5.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 27th, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.350 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th. He has broken par 27.18% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|67.86%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.18%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|13.29%
|9.88%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Currently, Stevens sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 393 points.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.512 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.393
|3.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.205
|1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.308
|2.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.556
|5.956
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the .
