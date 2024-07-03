PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sami Valimaki betting profile: John Deere Classic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, trying for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Valimaki finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Valimaki has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Valimaki is averaging -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 (58th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of -0.002.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90298.6291.1
    Greens in Regulation %8665.69%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13229.2830.3
    Par Breakers13222.50%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance12516.25%18.98%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • While Valimaki hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Valimaki, who has 360 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.916 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked second in the field.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.191-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0020.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.1690.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.113-1.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.093-1.236

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--

