Sami Valimaki betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, trying for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five events, Valimaki finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Valimaki has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Valimaki is averaging -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191 (58th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of -0.002.
- On the greens, Valimaki's -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.6
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|65.69%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.50%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.25%
|18.98%
Valimaki's best finishes
- While Valimaki hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 40%.
- Valimaki, who has 360 points, currently ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.916 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.456 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.191
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.002
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.169
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.113
|-1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.093
|-1.236
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the .
