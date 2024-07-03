Sam Ryder betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.