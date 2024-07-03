Sam Ryder betting profile: John Deere Classic
Sam Ryder plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024
Sam Ryder starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Ryder has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- Ryder last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|6/30/2022
|60
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7/8/2021
|58
|67-70-72-70
|-5
|7/11/2019
|18
|67-67-69-68
|-13
|7/12/2018
|2
|66-66-67-66
|-19
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder is averaging -1.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.285. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.3
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.60%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.77
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.45%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.54%
|18.52%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Ryder has compiled 234 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.403
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.285
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.231
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.051
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.298
|-1.702
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.