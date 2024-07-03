PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Ryder has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Ryder last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-69-2
    6/30/20226071-68-70-70-5
    7/8/20215867-70-72-70-5
    7/11/20191867-67-69-68-13
    7/12/2018266-66-67-66-19

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder is averaging -1.429 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.702 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 this season, which ranks 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 50th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.285. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158288.3295.5
    Greens in Regulation %11764.60%62.04%
    Putts Per Round6928.7729.0
    Par Breakers4625.45%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.54%18.52%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Ryder has compiled 234 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.403-0.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2850.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.231-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.051-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.298-1.702

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

