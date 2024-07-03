S.Y. Noh betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
S.Y. Noh seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He took 63rd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Noh has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 53rd.
- In 2023, Noh finished 63rd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Noh's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|63
|71-66-72-70
|-5
|6/30/2022
|43
|70-66-67-73
|-8
Noh's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Noh has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Noh is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|303.7
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|60
|22.88%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|10.07%
Noh's best finishes
- Noh participated in 21 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Noh's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished 32nd at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
- Noh's 184 points last season ranked him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|190
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-0.743
|-
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-66-72-70
|-5
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.