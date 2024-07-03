S.Y. Noh betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Noh has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.

Noh is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.