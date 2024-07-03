PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: S.Y. Noh of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    S.Y. Noh seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He took 63rd at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Noh at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Noh has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • In 2023, Noh finished 63rd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Noh's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20236371-66-72-70-5
    6/30/20224370-66-67-73-8

    Noh's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Noh has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Noh has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.
    Noh is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    In his past five starts, Noh is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noh.

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73303.7309.3
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%74.31%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.9
    Par Breakers6022.88%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%10.07%

    Noh's best finishes

    • Noh participated in 21 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Noh's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished 32nd at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
    • Noh's 184 points last season ranked him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-0.743-

    Noh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-66-72-70-54
    July 27-303M Open6969-69-74-70-23
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-69-73-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D70E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3268-72-70-67-1112
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5969-66-73-67-95
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-68-68-70-914

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
