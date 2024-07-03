S.H. Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Kim has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 60th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 5 those three times he's made the cut.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.849 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.179 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 this season, which ranks 132nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.345. Additionally, he ranks 170th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.34%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92. He has broken par 24.96% of the time (58th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|60.34%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|58
|24.96%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.64%
|17.71%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times (66.7%).
- With 292 points, Kim currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.218
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.345
|-1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.246
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.491
|1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.175
|-1.179
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .
