S.H. Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 60th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 5 those three times he's made the cut.

S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.849 Strokes Gained: Putting.