S.H. Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Kim has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-68-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.849 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.179 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 this season, which ranks 132nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.345. Additionally, he ranks 170th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.34%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.92. He has broken par 24.96% of the time (58th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5302.2
    Greens in Regulation %17060.34%58.33%
    Putts Per Round927.9228.8
    Par Breakers5824.96%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.64%17.71%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times (66.7%).
    • With 292 points, Kim currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.627). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.218-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.345-1.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.246-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4911.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.175-1.179

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

