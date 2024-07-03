Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 2.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 60th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.227, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.23%.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 111th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|294.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|69.23%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.08
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.68%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.68%
|11.81%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 354 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 13th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.035
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.227
|1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.248
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.005
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.445
|2.417
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
