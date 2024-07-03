Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.