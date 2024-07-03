PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: John Deere Classic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 coming off a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 2.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 ranks 100th on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 60th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.227, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.23%.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 111th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123294.3296.1
    Greens in Regulation %1269.23%73.61%
    Putts Per Round11129.0829.7
    Par Breakers7224.68%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.68%11.81%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 354 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0350.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2271.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2480.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0050.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4452.417

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919

