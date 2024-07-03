Ryan Palmer betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Ryan Palmer of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the John Deere Classic, Palmer has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Palmer last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Palmer's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|7/11/2019
|18
|65-71-68-67
|-13
|7/12/2018
|77
|67-70-74
|-2
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 52-under over his last five events.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -2.711 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.224 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.474.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|61.85%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.15%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.59%
|12.50%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Palmer ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 52 points.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.709), which ranked in the field.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.224
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.474
|-3.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.051
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.379
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.680
|-2.711
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.