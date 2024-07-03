Ryan Palmer betting profile: John Deere Classic

Palmer has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 52-under over his last five events.

Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Palmer is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.