54M AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Ryan Palmer of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last four trips to the John Deere Classic, Palmer has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Palmer last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Palmer's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-72-1
    7/11/20191865-71-68-67-13
    7/12/20187767-70-74-2

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 52-under over his last five events.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging 1.078 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -2.711 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Palmer .

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.224 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.474.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.9302.7
    Greens in Regulation %15761.85%48.26%
    Putts Per Round9829.0028.6
    Par Breakers11423.15%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.59%12.50%

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Palmer ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings with 52 points.

    Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.709), which ranked in the field.
    • Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.224-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.474-3.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.051-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.3791.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.680-2.711

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-68-70-78-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship571-66-65-64-22--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

