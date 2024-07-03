Ryan Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 58th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Moore has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.

Ryan Moore has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Moore is averaging -1.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.