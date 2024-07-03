PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Ryan Moore of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Ryan Moore of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore will compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Moore at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Moore's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Moore last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Moore's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-70-3
    6/30/20222472-64-69-68-11
    7/8/2021265-66-68-68-17
    7/11/20191867-67-65-72-13
    7/12/20185570-69-70-67-8

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 58th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Moore has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
    • Ryan Moore has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -1.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -1.580 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.420 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.94% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162286.3288.1
    Greens in Regulation %5066.92%65.28%
    Putts Per Round14929.4829.5
    Par Breakers17118.94%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.77%15.28%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Moore, who has 166 points, currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.014.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 43rd in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.024-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.420-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2051.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.645-1.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.005-1.580

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

