Ryan Moore betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Ryan Moore of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore will compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Moore's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 12-under, over his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Moore last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Moore's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|6/30/2022
|24
|72-64-69-68
|-11
|7/8/2021
|2
|65-66-68-68
|-17
|7/11/2019
|18
|67-67-65-72
|-13
|7/12/2018
|55
|70-69-70-67
|-8
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 58th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Moore has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five tournaments.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -1.826 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of -1.580 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.420 average that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 18.94% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|286.3
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|66.92%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|171
|18.94%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.77%
|15.28%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Moore, who has 166 points, currently sits 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.436 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.014.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.479, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 43rd in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.024
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.420
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.205
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.645
|-1.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.005
|-1.580
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.