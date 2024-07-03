Ryan McCormick betting profile: John Deere Classic

McCormick has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.

McCormick is averaging 3.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.