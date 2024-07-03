Ryan McCormick betting profile: John Deere Classic
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan McCormick carded a 31st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 John Deere Classic looking for a better finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- McCormick is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCormick has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- McCormick is averaging 3.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick owns a 0.050 mark (87th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 25.16% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|65.85%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.88
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.16%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|16.18%
|11.11%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 110 points, McCormick currently ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.026.
- McCormick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 5.299. In that event, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524. He finished 82nd in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.126, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 38th.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.523
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.050
|2.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.066
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.384
|3.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.154
|3.653
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the .
