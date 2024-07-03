Ryan Brehm betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Brehm has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Brehm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.