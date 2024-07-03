Ryan Brehm betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm seeks better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Brehm has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Brehm's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Brehm has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Brehm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -24 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -4.243 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 41st, while his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 168th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.692. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.88%.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.56. He has broken par 22.99% of the time (118th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|304.8
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|61.88%
|44.91%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.56
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|118
|22.99%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|20.37%
|15.28%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.3%.
- With 159 points, Brehm currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576). That ranked third in the field.
- Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.065
|0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.692
|-1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.448
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.165
|-2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.370
|-4.243
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.