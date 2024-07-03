PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Russell Knox betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Russell Knox of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    After he placed 57th in this tournament in 2023, Russell Knox has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Knox at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Knox finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Knox's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20235770-67-70-70-7

    Knox's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Knox has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
    In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
    Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knox .

    Knox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182285.3295.8
    Greens in Regulation %571.69%76.54%
    Putts Per Round19030.0329.1
    Par Breakers14720.61%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%12.04%

    Knox's best finishes

    • Knox took part in 36 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he had a 63.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Knox's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 139-under and finished 19th in that event.
    • Knox collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.293-

    Knox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-13916
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

