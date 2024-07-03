Russell Knox betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Knox has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.