Russell Knox betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Russell Knox of Scotland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
After he placed 57th in this tournament in 2023, Russell Knox has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Knox finished 57th (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the John Deere Classic in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Knox's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
Knox's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Knox has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Knox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Knox is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|285.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.69%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|190
|30.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|147
|20.61%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|12.04%
Knox's best finishes
- Knox took part in 36 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 tournaments, he had a 63.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Knox's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 139-under and finished 19th in that event.
- Knox collected 219 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.293
|-
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.