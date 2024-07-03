Roger Sloan betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 36th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.

Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sloan is averaging 1.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.