Roger Sloan betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Roger Sloan of Canada hits a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Roger Sloan enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Sloan has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Sloan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|81
|E
|7/8/2021
|71
|70-64-74-77
|+1
|7/11/2019
|10
|68-65-67-69
|-15
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging 1.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.295. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
- On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|291.2
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|65.80%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.09
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.26%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.36%
|15.87%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times (38.5%).
- As of now, Sloan has compiled 48 points, which ranks him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.444.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.085. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan put up his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.378, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 40th.
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 31st in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.403
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.295
|-1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.599
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.172
|1.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.073
|0.340
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.