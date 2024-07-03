PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Roger Sloan betting profile: John Deere Classic

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Roger Sloan of Canada hits a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Roger Sloan enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Sloan has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In Sloan's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Sloan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022W/D81E
    7/8/20217170-64-74-77+1
    7/11/20191068-65-67-69-15

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 36th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Sloan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan is averaging 1.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.403 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.295. Additionally, he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
    • On the greens, Sloan has registered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145291.2296.1
    Greens in Regulation %8065.80%55.95%
    Putts Per Round11229.0928.8
    Par Breakers11223.26%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance15517.36%15.87%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has played 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times (38.5%).
    • As of now, Sloan has compiled 48 points, which ranks him 186th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 1.444.
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.085. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan put up his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.722.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.378, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 40th.
    • Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 31st in the field.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.403-1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.295-1.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.5991.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1721.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0730.340

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the .

