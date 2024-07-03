Robby Shelton betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton enters the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 coming off a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over Shelton's last two trips to the the John Deere Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Shelton's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|7/8/2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton is averaging 0.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.562 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 101st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.028, while he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.56%.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 26th. He has broken par 24.88% of the time (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.2
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.56%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.39
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|63
|24.88%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|16.30%
|13.89%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Shelton, who has 181 points, currently sits 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.060 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.562
|-1.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.028
|-0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.444
|1.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.037
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.182
|0.340
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the .
