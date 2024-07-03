Robby Shelton betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.060 mark ranked 30th in the field.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.