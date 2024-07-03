Richy Werenski betting profile: John Deere Classic
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Richy Werenski of the United States plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Richy Werenski shot 9-under and placed 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Werenski's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 11-under, over his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Werenski finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic (in 2023).
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Werenski's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|6/30/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/11/2019
|47
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|7/12/2018
|23
|68-69-67-67
|-13
Werenski's recent performances
- Werenski has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Werenski has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.4
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|12.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the .
