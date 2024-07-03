Richy Werenski betting profile: John Deere Classic

Werenski has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Werenski has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Richy Werenski has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.