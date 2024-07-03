Richard Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hoey has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoey is averaging -0.688 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.