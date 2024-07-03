Richard Hoey betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richard Hoey posted a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 John Deere Classic aiming to improve on that finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Hoey is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -0.688 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -0.869 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.649 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranks 25th, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.030 average that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 167th on TOUR this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 156th. He has broken par 24.72% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|307.7
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.64%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.70
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.72%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|17.08%
|14.81%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 37.5%.
- With 173 points, Hoey currently sits 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.323. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey posted his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.576. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.649
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.030
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.333
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.662
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.317
|-0.869
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.