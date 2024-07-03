Raul Pereda betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pereda is averaging -1.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.