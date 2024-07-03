PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Raul Pereda takes to the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Pereda at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Pereda's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Pereda has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pereda is averaging -1.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -7.458 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.0288.2
    Greens in Regulation %-52.14%56.94%
    Putts Per Round-27.8529.2
    Par Breakers-18.59%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.51%19.91%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut two times.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.458

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the .

