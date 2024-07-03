PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rafael Campos betting profile: John Deere Classic

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Campos at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Campos missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2021.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Campos' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/2021MC74-67-1

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -1.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 ranks 101st on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos owns a 0.163 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45304.0302.2
    Greens in Regulation %1868.95%72.22%
    Putts Per Round15929.7630.5
    Par Breakers13122.55%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance14716.99%15.74%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Campos has compiled 188 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.612). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.037-1.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1631.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.255-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.416-1.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.544-1.270

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the .

