Rafael Campos betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Campos missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2021.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -1.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -1.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 ranks 101st on TOUR this season, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos owns a 0.163 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 68.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.0
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|68.95%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.76
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.55%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.99%
|15.74%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 46.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Campos has compiled 188 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.612). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.037
|-1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.163
|1.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.255
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.416
|-1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.544
|-1.270
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.