Rafael Campos betting profile: John Deere Classic

Campos has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 18-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Campos is averaging -1.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.