Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Malnati ended the weekend at 1-under, good for a 74th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic, Malnati has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Malnati last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Malnati's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|6/30/2022
|30
|73-66-68-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|58
|72-66-72-69
|-5
|7/11/2019
|56
|67-68-71-71
|-7
|7/12/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five events, Malnati has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of 0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.058 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 133rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.253, while he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.40%.
- On the greens, Malnati has registered a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR, while he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 23.33% of the time (110th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.9
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|60.40%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.45
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.33%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.58%
|19.14%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times (63.2%).
- Malnati, who has 791 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.563
|-2.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.253
|-2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.038
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.488
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.289
|-3.058
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.