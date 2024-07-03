Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.915 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.359 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished in that event.