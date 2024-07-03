Paul Barjon betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Barjon has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Barjon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 76-under.

In terms of driving distance, Paul Barjon has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.