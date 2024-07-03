Patton Kizzire betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.832 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 4.969 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.978, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.