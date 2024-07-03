Patton Kizzire betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Patton Kizzire of the United States prepares to putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Kizzire has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2023, Kizzire failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Kizzire's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|16
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|7/8/2021
|11
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|7/12/2018
|30
|70-69-66-67
|-12
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -44 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 3.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 96th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire owns a 0.638 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34. He has broken par 27.60% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.7
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.53%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.34
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.60%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|13.19%
|9.26%
Kizzire's best finishes
- While Kizzire has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Currently, Kizzire has 191 points, ranking him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.832 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he posted a 4.969 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.978, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.092
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.638
|2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.205
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.232
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.110
|3.098
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the .
