Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.