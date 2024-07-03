PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he took 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Rodgers has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Rodgers' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-69-3
    6/30/20223069-69-69-67-10
    7/8/20212367-65-70-70-12
    7/12/20184366-69-71-68-10

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -1.053 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 140th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.306. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 21.84% of the time (141st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43304.6299.7
    Greens in Regulation %2568.30%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12229.1629.0
    Par Breakers14121.84%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.12%13.54%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 835 points, Rodgers currently ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2460.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.306-2.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1030.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0080.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.035-1.053

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.