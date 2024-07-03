Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he took 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Rodgers has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Rodgers' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|6/30/2022
|30
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|7/8/2021
|23
|67-65-70-70
|-12
|7/12/2018
|43
|66-69-71-68
|-10
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -1.053 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 ranks 49th on TOUR this season, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 140th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.306. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 97th on TOUR, while he ranks 122nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 21.84% of the time (141st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|304.6
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.30%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.16
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.84%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.12%
|13.54%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 835 points, Rodgers currently ranks 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.813), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.246
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.306
|-2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.103
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.008
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.035
|-1.053
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.