Patrick Fishburn betting profile: John Deere Classic
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Fishburn posted a 25th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 John Deere Classic trying to improve on that finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Fishburn is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has an average of -1.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 1.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.577 ranks 12th on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn ranks 136th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.285, while he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.40%.
- On the greens, Fishburn's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.81 putts-per-round average ranks 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|68.40%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.81
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.57%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|14.06%
|10.42%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
- Currently, Fishburn ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings with 156 points.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.656.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.909 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn produced his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.566, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.577
|2.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.285
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.381
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.223
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.311
|1.590
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the .
