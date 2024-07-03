Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic
Jacob Bridgeman enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Bridgeman is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 3.159 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.377 this season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.282 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.7
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.21%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.36
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.25%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.62%
|10.76%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Bridgeman has 212 points, ranking him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.157. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.889, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.377
|-1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.282
|1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.177
|2.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.480
|3.159
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the .
