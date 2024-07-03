Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic

Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman is averaging 1.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.