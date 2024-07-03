PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Bridgeman is playing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 1.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 3.159 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.377 this season (148th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, while his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.282 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105296.7293.6
    Greens in Regulation %10265.21%70.14%
    Putts Per Round2228.3629.3
    Par Breakers1827.25%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance3213.62%10.76%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Bridgeman has 212 points, ranking him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.157. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.889, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.377-1.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2821.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1772.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3991.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.4803.159

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the .

