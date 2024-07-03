Nico Echavarria betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nico Echavarria concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 63rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Echavarria has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five tournaments.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -2.837 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.199. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.15 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.84%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.15
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.35%
|15.87%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.28%
|19.05%
Echavarria's best finishes
- While Echavarria has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Echavarria has collected 325 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.083
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.199
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.114
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.096
|-2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.492
|-2.837
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.