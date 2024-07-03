PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nico Echavarria concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 63rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Echavarria has entered the John Deere Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-71-3

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -2.837 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.199. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.84%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 29.15 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0303.6
    Greens in Regulation %3667.84%65.08%
    Putts Per Round11929.1531.0
    Par Breakers1727.35%15.87%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.28%19.05%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • While Echavarria has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • As of now, Echavarria has collected 325 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.083-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1990.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.114-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.096-2.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.492-2.837

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

