Nico Echavarria betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 59th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Echavarria has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-over in his last five tournaments.

Nico Echavarria has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting.