Nick Watney betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Watney has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, he finished -142 relative to par in his only made cut.

Nick Watney has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Watney has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.