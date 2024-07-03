PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nick Watney enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Watney at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic, Watney has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Watney missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Watney's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-67-3
    6/30/2022MC71-72+1
    7/8/20215070-66-72-69-7
    7/11/2019668-67-64-69-16
    7/12/20186068-69-71-69-7

    Watney's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Watney has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, he finished -142 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Nick Watney has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -6.231 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.6296.5
    Greens in Regulation %-61.67%42.13%
    Putts Per Round-29.4029.4
    Par Breakers-23.33%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.89%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.231

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
