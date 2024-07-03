Nick Watney betting profile: John Deere Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Nick Watney enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last six appearances at the John Deere Classic, Watney has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Watney missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|7/8/2021
|50
|70-66-72-69
|-7
|7/11/2019
|6
|68-67-64-69
|-16
|7/12/2018
|60
|68-69-71-69
|-7
Watney's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Watney has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, he finished -142 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Nick Watney has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -6.231 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.6
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|42.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.89%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 16.7%.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.231
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the .
