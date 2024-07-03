Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.