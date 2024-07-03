PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 52nd in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 7-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last four trips to the John Deere Classic, Hardy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • Hardy last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hardy's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232167-69-70-65-13
    6/30/20223071-68-71-64-10
    7/12/20184366-73-69-66-10

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Hardy has an average finishing position of 47th in his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.219 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.022 mark (100th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.76 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5303.6
    Greens in Regulation %4067.65%53.40%
    Putts Per Round15929.7629.4
    Par Breakers9723.86%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.49%14.51%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hardy has accumulated 119 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2190.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0221.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.528-1.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.060-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.271-0.009

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.