Nick Hardy betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 52nd in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 7-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last four trips to the John Deere Classic, Hardy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- Hardy last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hardy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|6/30/2022
|30
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|7/12/2018
|43
|66-73-69-66
|-10
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Hardy has an average finishing position of 47th in his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.219 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy sports a -0.022 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.76 putts-per-round average ranks 159th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.65%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.76
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.86%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.49%
|14.51%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Hardy has accumulated 119 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 5.238 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.030, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.219
|0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.022
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.528
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.060
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.271
|-0.009
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.