51M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nick Dunlap of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Dunlap ended the weekend at 14-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • This is Dunlap's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Nick Dunlap has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging -0.064 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 40th, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap sports a 0.012 average that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 71st this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40305.0308.0
    Greens in Regulation %15462.02%69.44%
    Putts Per Round5428.6330.2
    Par Breakers2526.42%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance15417.35%16.67%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Dunlap has 401 points, ranking him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.114 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.2640.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0122.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.168-1.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.094-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.3250.340

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the .

