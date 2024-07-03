Nick Dunlap betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.114 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that event, he finished 69th.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).