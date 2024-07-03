Nick Dunlap betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nick Dunlap of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Dunlap ended the weekend at 14-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 aiming for better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.064 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 40th, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap sports a 0.012 average that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 71st this season, while he averages 28.63 putts per round (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|305.0
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.02%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.63
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.42%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.35%
|16.67%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 16 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 68.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Dunlap has 401 points, ranking him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 3.162 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.114 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap put up his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 18th in the field at 2.103. In that event, he finished 69th.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.264
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.012
|2.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.168
|-1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.094
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.325
|0.340
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the .
