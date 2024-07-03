Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Lindheim has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.

Lindheim is averaging -1.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.