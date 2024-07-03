PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Nicholas Lindheim enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last competition.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Lindheim has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • Lindheim last played at the John Deere Classic in 2019, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Lindheim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/2019MC68-72-2
    7/12/20186968-70-71-72-3

    Lindheim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lindheim has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lindheim is averaging -1.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -1.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.6292.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.56%64.81%
    Putts Per Round-29.9529.8
    Par Breakers-23.61%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.00%17.59%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's best finishes

    • Lindheim has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.652

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-80+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-70-69-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

