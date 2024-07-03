Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: John Deere Classic
Nicholas Lindheim enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Lindheim has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- Lindheim last played at the John Deere Classic in 2019, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Lindheim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|7/12/2018
|69
|68-70-71-72
|-3
Lindheim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lindheim has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lindheim has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Lindheim is averaging -1.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -1.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.6
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.56%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.95
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.00%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.652
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the .
